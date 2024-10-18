Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Exxon Mobil

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $353,298, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,610,663.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $130.00 $1.1M 215 1.9K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.95 $9.95 $9.95 $110.00 $114.4K 1.6K 240 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $10.2 $10.05 $10.1 $130.00 $113.1K 27 112 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.17 $118.00 $83.4K 51 205 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $3.75 $3.3 $3.7 $120.00 $74.0K 205 236

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 12,582,206, the XOM's price is down by -0.28%, now at $120.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $128.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

