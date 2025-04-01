Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Enphase Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $364,532 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $314,616.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $75.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 512.1 with a total volume of 1,398.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.35 $15.3 $15.3 $70.00 $206.5K 1.2K 136 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.05 $12.75 $12.83 $50.00 $128.3K 1.4K 113 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.7 $27.05 $27.46 $40.00 $71.3K 88 26 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.7 $8.6 $8.6 $70.00 $53.3K 411 79 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.05 $21.9 $22.05 $75.00 $50.7K 13 33

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,019,711, the ENPH's price is up by 0.27%, now at $62.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $75.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $75.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

