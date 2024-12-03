Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Enphase Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $2,625,989, and 9 are calls, amounting to $442,365.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Enphase Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Enphase Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.05 $3.9 $3.95 $70.00 $2.3M 7.5K 6.1K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.95 $12.8 $12.95 $80.00 $93.1K 268 224 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.9 $12.85 $12.9 $80.00 $92.8K 268 476 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.85 $30.95 $31.17 $100.00 $90.3K 1.4K 29 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.6 $13.1 $80.00 $65.5K 268 50

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Enphase Energy With a trading volume of 1,344,545, the price of ENPH is down by -1.17%, reaching $74.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $71. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $76. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $61. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Hold rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.