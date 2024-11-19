Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Enphase Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 7% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,255,955, and 2 were calls, valued at $82,589.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $115.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $51.5 $49.75 $49.85 $111.00 $99.5K 0 20 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.9 $18.75 $19.3 $80.00 $84.8K 7.6K 16 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.65 $19.45 $19.47 $80.00 $77.9K 7.6K 1.5K ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.8 $18.85 $19.26 $80.00 $76.9K 7.6K 248 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.7 $18.95 $19.2 $80.00 $69.1K 7.6K 308

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 808,185, with ENPH's price down by -1.04%, positioned at $61.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.6.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $88. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $74. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $61.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

