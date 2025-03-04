Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Enovix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Enovix. Our analysis of options history for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $441,332, and 8 were calls, valued at $404,942.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $20.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Enovix stands at 2741.07, with a total volume reaching 3,008.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Enovix, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.42 $1.99 $2.11 $12.00 $105.2K 50 500 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $11.00 $103.1K 2.4K 304 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $10.00 $93.8K 0 24 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $10.00 $93.7K 4.7K 100 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $11.00 $67.6K 2.4K 694

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, battery cells. It uses BreakFlow and Encapsulation technologies to manufacture high capacity and resilient batteries. The company's product portfolio comprises power disc batteries, flexible lithium-ion polymer batteries, superior lithium-ion polymer batteries, active silicon lithium-ion cells, and others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from its customers in South Korea, followed by Switzerland, Norway, the United States, Taiwan, and other regions.

In light of the recent options history for Enovix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Enovix's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,229,173, with ENVX's price up by 5.58%, positioned at $8.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Enovix

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $24.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Buy rating for Enovix, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enovix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.