Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly and Co

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly and Co.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) we detected 51 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $787,764 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $2,008,387.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $1200.0 for Eli Lilly and Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly and Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly and Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $1200.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly and Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $105.65 $103.4 $104.48 $730.00 $313.3K 101 30 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $526.7 $518.15 $523.31 $300.00 $156.9K 234 3 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $102.45 $99.2 $99.2 $870.00 $119.0K 51 6 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $105.2 $97.95 $100.93 $910.00 $111.0K 146 11 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $17.1 $16.65 $17.1 $810.00 $100.5K 127 191

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly and Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly and Co Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 774,075, the price of LLY is up by 1.56%, reaching $817.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly and Co

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $986.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Berenberg continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1000. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1000. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1025. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1023. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $885.

