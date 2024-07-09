Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly and Co

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly and Co. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) revealed 56 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,737,333, and 46 were calls, valued at $3,169,813.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $1100.0 for Eli Lilly and Co, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly and Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly and Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Co Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $77.25 $76.1 $76.1 $960.00 $1.1M 0 0 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $202.9 $199.05 $199.05 $860.00 $199.0K 55 0 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.6 $61.4 $62.72 $1000.00 $157.5K 2.0K 2 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.55 $61.45 $62.83 $1000.00 $157.0K 2.0K 2 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $63.4 $60.75 $61.86 $1000.00 $154.6K 2.0K 111

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly and Co's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 915,725, the LLY's price is up by 0.76%, now at $924.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $911.0.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly and Co, maintaining a target price of $1015. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $885. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $885. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $885. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $885.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

