Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eli Lilly

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 71 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 44 are puts, for a total amount of $2,707,496 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $4,083,731.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $1000.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 448.32 with a total volume of 4,764.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $51.9 $46.9 $48.0 $1000.00 $2.4M 620 1 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.2 $29.85 $29.85 $840.00 $262.6K 508 339 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.0 $24.65 $24.65 $825.00 $123.2K 6 55 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $32.1 $31.55 $32.1 $840.00 $105.9K 508 441 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $76.25 $74.05 $75.0 $895.00 $97.5K 687 43

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 759,402, the price of LLY is down by -0.77%, reaching $823.41. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

