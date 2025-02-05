Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in e.l.f. Beauty

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ELF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for e.l.f. Beauty. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $440,726, and 6 are calls, amounting to $238,418.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $145.0 for e.l.f. Beauty during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of e.l.f. Beauty stands at 171.67, with a total volume reaching 1,074.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in e.l.f. Beauty, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $15.85 $15.55 $15.79 $95.00 $116.8K 170 80 ELF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $6.1 $5.1 $5.6 $86.00 $112.0K 12 0 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.85 $39.0 $39.0 $70.00 $78.0K 17 20 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $11.45 $11.1 $11.1 $95.00 $57.7K 767 123 ELF PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $45.2 $43.7 $44.7 $125.00 $44.7K 43 10

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

In light of the recent options history for e.l.f. Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,381,881, the price of ELF is down -1.24% at $87.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $147.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

