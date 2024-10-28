Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Edwards Lifesciences

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 10 option transactions on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), with a cumulative value of $336,522. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 107,477.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $82.5 for Edwards Lifesciences during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Edwards Lifesciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Edwards Lifesciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $72.50 $69.9K 326 185 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $70.00 $45.5K 407 268 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $70.00 $43.0K 407 20 EW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.25 $2.3 $67.50 $37.5K 1.0K 163 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.95 $1.3 $2.0 $77.50 $30.0K 913 150

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

In light of the recent options history for Edwards Lifesciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Edwards Lifesciences Currently trading with a volume of 4,192,400, the EW's price is up by 0.08%, now at $69.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 99 days. Expert Opinions on Edwards Lifesciences

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $72.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Edwards Lifesciences, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Edwards Lifesciences, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Edwards Lifesciences, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.