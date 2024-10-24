Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Edwards Lifesciences

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Edwards Lifesciences.

Looking at options history for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $169,256 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $439,821.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $80.0 for Edwards Lifesciences, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Edwards Lifesciences stands at 1511.31, with a total volume reaching 4,213.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Edwards Lifesciences, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Edwards Lifesciences 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.05 $1.8 $1.8 $77.50 $147.0K 3.5K 1.2K EW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.6 $1.45 $1.45 $65.00 $72.5K 4.9K 708 EW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $67.50 $41.7K 310 83 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $77.50 $37.7K 147 154 EW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.45 $0.9 $1.35 $60.00 $33.7K 1.1K 250

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Present Market Standing of Edwards Lifesciences With a trading volume of 6,662,255, the price of EW is up by 4.82%, reaching $74.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Edwards Lifesciences

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Edwards Lifesciences with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

