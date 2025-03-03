Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dutch Bros

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BROS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Dutch Bros.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $80,345, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $980,927.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.5 and $90.0 for Dutch Bros, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dutch Bros's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dutch Bros's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.5 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dutch Bros Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $49.6 $48.5 $49.6 $32.50 $223.2K 231 0 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.35 $2.25 $2.4 $90.00 $192.0K 460 821 BROS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $14.7 $14.3 $14.47 $75.00 $57.8K 384 49 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.3 $4.9 $5.06 $77.50 $50.5K 1.7K 115 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.1 $4.7 $4.86 $77.50 $48.6K 1.7K 315

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dutch Bros, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dutch Bros's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,528,188, with BROS's price up by 0.8%, positioned at $79.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Dutch Bros

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dutch Bros options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.