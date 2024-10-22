Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in D.R. Horton

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for D.R. Horton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $304,971, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $235,492.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $210.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in D.R. Horton's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to D.R. Horton's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

D.R. Horton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.4 $175.00 $85.0K 940 278 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.6 $3.3 $3.3 $170.00 $72.9K 4.9K 41 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.8 $16.0 $16.0 $180.00 $48.0K 133 35 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $7.5 $5.8 $6.7 $175.00 $46.9K 16 108 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.4 $11.1 $11.27 $175.00 $41.7K 396 27

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,058,938, the price of DHI is down by -3.16%, reaching $180.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

