Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in DoorDash

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $170,675 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $593,711.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DoorDash's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DoorDash's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $7.85 $7.6 $7.85 $202.50 $231.5K 144 360 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $185.00 $91.9K 75 225 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $25.0 $24.0 $24.0 $180.00 $72.0K 765 388 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $25.8 $25.1 $25.1 $175.00 $50.2K 1.0K 24 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.25 $30.45 $31.25 $250.00 $50.0K 23 17

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding DoorDash, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of DoorDash Currently trading with a volume of 1,110,912, the DASH's price is up by 0.05%, now at $196.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. Expert Opinions on DoorDash

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $203.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $192. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $200.

