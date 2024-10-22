Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in DoorDash

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $68,087, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $605,236.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $210.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DoorDash's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DoorDash's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DoorDash 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $27.55 $27.1 $27.32 $135.00 $195.5K 390 397 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.85 $16.4 $16.61 $155.00 $118.4K 41 398 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.7 $11.4 $11.7 $180.00 $117.0K 19 100 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.2 $9.05 $9.2 $150.00 $68.0K 221 74 DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $25.8 $25.0 $25.33 $130.00 $50.6K 1.5K 22

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DoorDash With a trading volume of 676,801, the price of DASH is up by 0.48%, reaching $153.63. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What The Experts Say On DoorDash

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $142. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on DoorDash with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

