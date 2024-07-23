Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Domino's Pizza

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Domino's Pizza. Our analysis of options history for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $314,599, and 3 were calls, valued at $151,620.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $330.0 to $520.0 for Domino's Pizza over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Domino's Pizza's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Domino's Pizza's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $520.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Domino's Pizza 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $440.00 $96.0K 89 240 DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.3 $17.8 $18.3 $400.00 $91.5K 83 0 DPZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.0 $6.6 $6.91 $400.00 $69.1K 163 11 DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $99.6 $96.5 $96.5 $520.00 $67.5K 52 0 DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $3.0 $2.9 $3.0 $425.00 $44.2K 34 154

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and narrow-moat Papa John's.

In light of the recent options history for Domino's Pizza, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Domino's Pizza's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 653,870, the price of DPZ is down by -0.13%, reaching $415.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $518.4.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $507. In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $610. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $525. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Domino's Pizza with a target price of $450. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Domino's Pizza with a target price of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Domino's Pizza options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

