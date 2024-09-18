Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dollar Gen

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dollar Gen. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $588,385, and 4 were calls, valued at $391,647.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $105.0 for Dollar Gen over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.7 $11.75 $80.00 $345.4K 588 385 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.45 $13.05 $13.05 $95.00 $261.0K 1.4K 200 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.35 $11.75 $11.75 $80.00 $105.7K 588 1 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.15 $8.0 $8.0 $105.00 $78.4K 6 1 DG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.75 $85.00 $68.2K 1.6K 78

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar Gen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dollar Gen's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,489,659, the price of DG is up 0.99% at $86.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $112.4.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Dollar Gen, maintaining a target price of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $122. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Dollar Gen with a target price of $120. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dollar Gen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.