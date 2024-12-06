Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in DocuSign

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for DocuSign.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 24%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $145,190, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,062,390.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $120.0 for DocuSign, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.0 $9.0 $90.00 $315.0K 2.7K 356 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $5.05 $5.2 $105.00 $129.4K 479 948 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $5.05 $5.2 $105.00 $105.0K 479 699 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.11 $2.0 $2.1 $110.00 $104.5K 23 798 DOCU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.5 $13.75 $15.0 $85.00 $75.0K 2.7K 76

About DocuSign

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

In light of the recent options history for DocuSign, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of DocuSign With a trading volume of 14,101,936, the price of DOCU is up by 26.51%, reaching $105.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DocuSign options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

