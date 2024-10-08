Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Diamondback Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FANG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Diamondback Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,550, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $894,440.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $200.0 for Diamondback Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Diamondback Energy stands at 156.0, with a total volume reaching 549.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Diamondback Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.3 $19.0 $19.0 $185.31 $380.0K 345 201 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.4 $17.9 $19.0 $185.31 $190.0K 345 201 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.4 $17.9 $19.0 $185.31 $152.0K 345 1 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $41.4 $39.2 $40.0 $160.00 $48.0K 45 40 FANG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.9 $2.55 $2.77 $195.00 $41.5K 273 183

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Diamondback Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Diamondback Energy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,419,947, the FANG's price is down by -1.8%, now at $195.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Diamondback Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $208.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Diamondback Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

