Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dell Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,768,374, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,322,365.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.25 $8.4 $90.00 $756.0K 7.0K 901 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.25 $12.15 $12.2 $115.00 $205.9K 1.7K 451 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $120.00 $180.0K 7.4K 700 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.35 $12.15 $12.19 $115.00 $123.0K 1.7K 256 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.35 $10.75 $11.02 $110.00 $121.2K 651 12

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a volume of 3,516,585, the price of DELL is down -3.01% at $110.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

