Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dell Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $254,932, and 13 are calls, amounting to $743,711.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $130.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1816.31 with a total volume of 1,301.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.25 $25.1 $25.25 $120.00 $126.2K 715 223 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.1 $24.6 $25.1 $120.00 $125.5K 715 104 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.95 $25.1 $25.1 $120.00 $80.3K 715 36 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.2 $25.1 $25.1 $120.00 $75.3K 715 253 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.7 $25.1 $25.1 $120.00 $72.7K 715 54

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,900,771, with DELL's price up by 0.36%, positioned at $117.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 67 days. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $136.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

