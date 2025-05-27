Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Deere

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $245,904, and 11 were calls, valued at $2,158,220.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $430.0 to $550.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $430.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $109.2 $105.95 $105.95 $470.00 $423.8K 3.0K 200 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $111.05 $106.9 $107.35 $470.00 $268.3K 3.0K 25 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $106.25 $105.1 $106.25 $470.00 $244.3K 3.0K 123 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $109.55 $106.0 $106.0 $470.00 $233.2K 3.0K 68 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $109.8 $105.35 $106.05 $470.00 $222.7K 3.0K 89

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Current Position of Deere

With a trading volume of 621,314, the price of DE is up by 0.12%, reaching $510.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Deere

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $538.4.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $550. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Deere with a target price of $530. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $514. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $556. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $542.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deere with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line

