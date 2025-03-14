Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Danaher

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $943,019 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $135,156.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $220.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Danaher stands at 897.43, with a total volume reaching 1,470.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Danaher, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $9.9 $11.0 $190.00 $578.7K 391 526 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.85 $2.6 $2.67 $210.00 $106.8K 4.4K 416 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $9.7 $8.3 $9.0 $215.00 $81.1K 7 90 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.4 $15.3 $15.4 $210.00 $73.9K 526 50 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.7 $11.6 $12.7 $210.00 $50.8K 209 40

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Current Position of Danaher Trading volume stands at 1,101,906, with DHR's price up by 2.77%, positioned at $209.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $260.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

In a positive move, an analyst from Stifel has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

