Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $707,651, and 13 are calls, amounting to $586,825.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1140.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 184.81 with a total volume of 685.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1140.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.25 $56.25 $56.25 $1000.00 $112.5K 431 54 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.0 $47.05 $50.0 $1000.00 $100.0K 431 30 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $174.2 $171.5 $171.5 $1140.00 $68.6K 0 4 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $132.35 $127.45 $132.35 $1000.00 $66.1K 64 5 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $29.0 $27.85 $29.0 $975.00 $63.8K 118 22

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

With a trading volume of 539,132, the price of COST is down by -2.05%, reaching $974.09.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1055.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $975. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1045.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

