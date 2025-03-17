Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Costco Wholesale

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $952,029 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $143,070.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $780.0 to $1140.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $780.0 to $1140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $240.45 $234.15 $237.3 $1140.00 $593.2K 37 25 COST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.0 $29.0 $30.05 $780.00 $72.1K 157 24 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.65 $24.65 $24.7 $880.00 $66.6K 141 27 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $83.0 $79.25 $83.0 $985.00 $66.4K 21 8 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $228.0 $219.0 $224.4 $780.00 $44.8K 11 2

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale Currently trading with a volume of 77,768, the COST's price is down by -0.1%, now at $903.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1075.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $980. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1070.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

