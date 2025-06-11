Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Core Scientific

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CORZ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Core Scientific. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,977, and 14 calls, totaling $902,328.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for Core Scientific over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.52 $10.00 $329.6K 9.0K 51 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.62 $2.6 $2.62 $10.00 $99.2K 17.4K 471 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.7 $2.54 $2.7 $10.00 $97.4K 17.4K 1.3K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.75 $2.6 $2.6 $10.00 $63.4K 17.4K 0 CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.13 $2.08 $2.08 $15.00 $41.6K 21.6K 200

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Core Scientific

With a volume of 2,739,654, the price of CORZ is down -1.49% at $12.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Core Scientific

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $15. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $15. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CORZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

