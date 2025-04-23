Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Constellation Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,810, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,026,556.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $300.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $17.4 $16.6 $17.5 $210.00 $87.5K 2.1K 274 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $16.6 $16.1 $16.1 $210.00 $80.5K 2.1K 788 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.6 $16.3 $16.3 $210.00 $78.2K 2.1K 90 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.4 $16.1 $16.1 $210.00 $75.6K 2.1K 183 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $49.8 $49.8 $49.8 $220.00 $74.7K 33 15

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,569,176, with CEG's price up by 4.75%, positioned at $210.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $275.33.

* An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $232. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $283. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $311.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CEG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

