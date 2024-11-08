Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Constellation Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $227,440 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $478,841.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $320.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $113.3 $109.6 $113.3 $135.00 $238.0K 61 21 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $4.9 $4.9 $210.00 $171.5K 475 351 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $12.4 $10.6 $12.08 $245.00 $120.8K 19 101 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $26.0 $26.0 $320.00 $52.0K 38 20 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $42.1 $40.8 $40.8 $210.00 $40.8K 71 10

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,921,888, with CEG's price down by -0.76%, positioned at $239.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 109 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $285.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $235. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $342. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $282. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $298.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

