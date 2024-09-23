Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Colgate-Palmolive

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Colgate-Palmolive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $61,200, and 6 are calls, amounting to $228,304.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $105.0 for Colgate-Palmolive, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Colgate-Palmolive options trades today is 881.17 with a total volume of 1,167.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Colgate-Palmolive's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $97.50 $55.2K 520 100 CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.95 $105.00 $48.0K 2.6K 530 CL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.5 $7.2 $7.48 $97.50 $37.4K 612 92 CL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $95.00 $34.2K 250 76 CL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $100.00 $30.8K 195 192

About Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

In light of the recent options history for Colgate-Palmolive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Colgate-Palmolive Trading volume stands at 1,380,483, with CL's price up by 0.51%, positioned at $103.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 32 days. Expert Opinions on Colgate-Palmolive

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $110.33333333333333.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $100. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive, which currently sits at a price target of $122. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $109.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Colgate-Palmolive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.