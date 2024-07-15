Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cloudflare

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $277,413 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $162,550.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $155.0 for Cloudflare, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cloudflare stands at 720.7, with a total volume reaching 630.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cloudflare, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $72.6 $70.05 $71.6 $155.00 $78.7K 0 0 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $56.9 $56.25 $56.8 $140.00 $62.4K 0 0 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.2 $7.1 $7.2 $85.00 $57.6K 650 3 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $75.00 $41.0K 155 0 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.0 $17.9 $17.9 $85.00 $34.0K 32 0

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cloudflare, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare Trading volume stands at 2,176,011, with NET's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $83.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $78.2.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $82. In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $92. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Guggenheim lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $50. An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $85. An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $82.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cloudflare with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.