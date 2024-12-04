Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cisco Systems

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $58,039, and 10 were calls, valued at $771,834.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $62.5 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $62.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.66 $0.65 $0.65 $60.00 $156.9K 23.5K 2.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $57.50 $126.8K 1.9K 300 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.95 $8.75 $8.75 $55.00 $118.1K 2.8K 135 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.08 $55.00 $98.5K 28.0K 233 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.7 $0.66 $0.66 $60.00 $65.2K 23.5K 3.5K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cisco Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,671,196, the price of CSCO is up 0.26% at $59.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $62.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $62. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

