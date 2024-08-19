Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cisco Systems

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,235, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $278,636.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $52.5 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $52.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $0.39 $0.37 $0.38 $50.00 $76.0K 3.7K 2.2K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.37 $0.35 $0.36 $52.50 $56.8K 12.5K 1.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.8 $4.8 $45.00 $48.0K 3.6K 23 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.87 $0.81 $0.81 $50.00 $43.1K 19.2K 641 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.61 $2.58 $2.6 $50.00 $34.5K 22.1K 292

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Current Position of Cisco Systems Currently trading with a volume of 3,980,924, the CSCO's price is up by 0.14%, now at $49.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $58. Showing optimism, an analyst from New Street Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $57. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $53. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $49. An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $58.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

