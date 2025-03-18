Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cheniere Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cheniere Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $117,340, and 4 are calls, amounting to $856,197.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $260.0 for Cheniere Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cheniere Energy options trades today is 674.88 with a total volume of 963.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cheniere Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.6 $8.6 $260.00 $688.0K 185 801 LNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $51.7 $48.1 $49.79 $175.00 $74.5K 96 15 LNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $51.0 $49.9 $50.5 $190.00 $50.5K 333 10 LNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $43.6 $42.8 $43.15 $195.00 $43.1K 80 10 LNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.7 $6.8 $180.00 $34.0K 860 50

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,189,356, the price of LNG is up 0.68% at $224.03. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cheniere Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $254.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $254. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, maintaining a target price of $254. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Cheniere Energy, targeting a price of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

