Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Ceragon Networks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRNT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Ceragon Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $87,750, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $490,794.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $4.0 for Ceragon Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ceragon Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ceragon Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.0 to $4.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ceragon Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.74 $2.00 $73.0K 585 9.0K CRNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.77 $2.00 $72.9K 585 11.1K CRNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.73 $2.00 $72.4K 585 9.5K CRNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.75 $0.55 $0.67 $2.00 $70.7K 585 7.0K CRNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.68 $2.00 $69.4K 585 5.0K

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd is a wireless transport company in terms of unit shipments and wide distribution of its business, providing high-capacity wireless connectivity solutions to markets across various industries, mainly wireless (mobile) networks service providers. Geographically the company generates the key revenue from India. The company also has presence in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products include IP-50 Platform, IP-20 Platform, Pointlink.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ceragon Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ceragon Networks's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,946,638, the price of CRNT is up by 0.85%, reaching $2.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Ceragon Networks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $5.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ceragon Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CRNT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Jan 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

