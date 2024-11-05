Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Centrus Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $438,267, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $658,060.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $115.0 for Centrus Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Centrus Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Centrus Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.7 $12.0 $12.7 $75.00 $317.5K 1.0K 345 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.9 $15.5 $15.8 $60.00 $79.0K 280 106 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.85 $2.75 $2.8 $60.00 $63.0K 49 461 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $2.8 $2.8 $60.00 $57.6K 49 1.1K LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.2 $17.7 $18.2 $60.00 $54.9K 280 30

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Centrus Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Centrus Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,262,102, with LEU's price down by -5.73%, positioned at $73.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Centrus Energy

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating on Centrus Energy with a target price of $58. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $62. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Centrus Energy with a target price of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Centrus Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.