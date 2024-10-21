Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Centrus Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Centrus Energy. Our analysis of options history for Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $703,808, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,785,770.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $150.0 for Centrus Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Centrus Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Centrus Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $44.0 $41.4 $42.0 $55.00 $840.0K 503 200 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.2 $13.7 $14.2 $90.00 $282.5K 795 213 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $30.8 $29.6 $29.6 $120.00 $133.2K 87 98 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $65.0 $61.7 $64.33 $150.00 $128.0K 0 20 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.8 $11.8 $12.7 $95.00 $127.0K 375 128

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centrus Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy Trading volume stands at 1,255,625, with LEU's price down by -1.61%, positioned at $97.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What The Experts Say On Centrus Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $62.0.

An analyst from Roth MKM has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $62.

