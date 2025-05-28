Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Celsius Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $587,270 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $408,526.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.4 $1.16 $1.24 $36.50 $183.1K 412 3.0K CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $50.00 $106.8K 9.3K 424 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.8 $4.55 $4.8 $30.00 $88.8K 181 243 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.32 $1.25 $1.31 $36.00 $65.5K 1.6K 579 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.24 $1.24 $1.24 $40.00 $55.1K 56.7K 12.0K

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and soon-to-be-acquired Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks portfolio. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,044,854, with CELH's price down by -3.73%, positioned at $35.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $44. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

