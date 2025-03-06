Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cava Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $279,455, and 10 are calls, amounting to $885,741.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $150.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.35 $32.55 $33.35 $60.00 $226.7K 777 68 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.7 $36.65 $37.7 $65.00 $188.5K 13 0 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.65 $32.15 $32.65 $75.00 $159.9K 108 49 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.5 $17.5 $95.00 $87.5K 476 50 CAVA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $26.5 $25.85 $26.2 $110.00 $78.6K 800 0

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cava Group's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,312,033, with CAVA's price down by -4.63%, positioned at $82.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $104. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cava Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.