Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Caterpillar

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $559,556 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $637,103.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $430.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $430.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.75 $15.05 $15.05 $400.00 $428.9K 561 287 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.0 $9.6 $9.6 $370.00 $402.2K 201 424 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $28.4 $27.0 $27.0 $380.00 $105.3K 200 39 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $76.5 $75.75 $76.5 $350.00 $76.5K 248 10 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.15 $13.4 $14.1 $430.00 $63.4K 144 47

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Caterpillar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Caterpillar Trading volume stands at 337,685, with CAT's price down by -1.17%, positioned at $389.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $433.4.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $434. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $445. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $456. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $332.

