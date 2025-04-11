Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Carvana

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $1,567,489, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,268,178.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $410.0 for Carvana during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carvana stands at 491.68, with a total volume reaching 4,717.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carvana, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $410.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $32.75 $31.8 $32.75 $200.00 $193.2K 565 204 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $89.75 $86.4 $88.0 $110.00 $184.8K 22 21 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $82.1 $80.0 $80.0 $120.00 $168.0K 21 21 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.15 $8.65 $9.15 $210.00 $150.6K 703 303 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $19.05 $17.85 $18.45 $210.00 $94.5K 628 51

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Carvana's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,051,289, the price of CVNA is down -0.24% at $203.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Carvana

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $272.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

