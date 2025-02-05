Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capri Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Capri Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $694,067, and 6 were calls, valued at $284,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $32.5 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capri Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capri Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $23.00 $180.7K 2.3K 2.2K CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $30.00 $114.9K 140 122 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $27.50 $75.0K 1.1K 109 CPRI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.21 $1.08 $1.15 $22.50 $57.5K 5.3K 1.0K CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.92 $1.91 $1.92 $20.00 $57.0K 200 311

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Capri Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Capri Holdings With a trading volume of 7,754,400, the price of CPRI is down by -14.11%, reaching $20.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Capri Holdings with a target price of $23. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $29. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Capri Holdings, targeting a price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Capri Holdings with a target price of $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $28.

