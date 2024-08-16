Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capri Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPRI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Capri Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $211,600, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $220,471.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capri Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capri Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $32.50 $98.4K 258 1.0K CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.2 $0.85 $1.1 $37.50 $79.4K 1.7K 865 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $25.00 $77.6K 45.3K 299 CPRI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.35 $2.3 $2.3 $32.50 $42.5K 258 246 CPRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $2.7 $4.0 $25.00 $37.2K 45.3K 93

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capri Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Capri Holdings With a volume of 742,754, the price of CPRI is up 2.22% at $32.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Capri Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.5.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Capri Holdings, maintaining a target price of $39. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Capri Holdings, targeting a price of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capri Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.