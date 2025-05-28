Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capital One Finl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $205,110, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $382,845.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $210.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.7 $8.1 $8.62 $195.00 $86.3K 300 100 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $86.2 $85.0 $85.67 $110.00 $85.6K 111 10 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $64.1 $63.2 $63.6 $140.00 $63.6K 21 10 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $30.5 $29.7 $29.97 $210.00 $59.9K 11 20 COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.3 $15.1 $15.25 $195.00 $45.7K 309 36

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capital One Finl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Capital One Finl

With a trading volume of 1,381,707, the price of COF is down by -0.04%, reaching $191.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $233.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $233.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capital One Finl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COF

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

