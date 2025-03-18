Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capital One Finl

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $123,032, and 6 are calls, amounting to $351,428.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $185.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 495.0 with a total volume of 331.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.1 $14.9 $14.92 $165.00 $141.5K 238 122 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.7 $23.4 $23.7 $185.00 $73.4K 1.4K 58 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $170.00 $72.3K 319 101 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.6 $22.8 $23.6 $185.00 $49.5K 1.4K 21 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.7 $12.3 $12.6 $180.00 $44.1K 541 29

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Capital One Finl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,326,450, with COF's price up by 1.28%, positioned at $167.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $200. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

