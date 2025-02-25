Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capital One Finl

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Capital One Finl. Our analysis of options history for Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,022,727, and 10 were calls, valued at $471,886.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $220.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capital One Finl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capital One Finl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.1 $9.9 $9.9 $185.00 $240.5K 254 500 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $165.00 $120.4K 4.1K 2.1K COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.8 $7.4 $7.5 $190.00 $112.5K 3.0K 162 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.05 $2.05 $210.00 $85.4K 2.1K 434 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.9 $185.00 $79.2K 254 166

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capital One Finl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Capital One Finl Trading volume stands at 3,125,034, with COF's price down by -2.48%, positioned at $194.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $246.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $257. * An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.