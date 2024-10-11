Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capital One Finl

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Capital One Finl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $400,000, and 9 are calls, amounting to $557,613.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $167.5 for Capital One Finl during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capital One Finl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capital One Finl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $167.5, over the past month.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.8 $9.4 $9.8 $165.00 $279.3K 124 0 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.65 $1.45 $2.65 $135.00 $265.0K 3.0K 1.0K COF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.0 $14.5 $15.0 $145.00 $135.0K 195 0 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.6 $17.0 $17.36 $150.00 $86.8K 172 50 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.3 $29.6 $29.81 $145.00 $29.8K 46 10

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Capital One Finl Trading volume stands at 1,230,338, with COF's price up by 3.16%, positioned at $155.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $167.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $157. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $158. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $163. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capital One Finl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.