Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cameco

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,433, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,367,447.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $60.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 3344.08 with a total volume of 6,096.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $55.00 $350.0K 17.5K 1.2K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.6 $38.0 $38.0 $13.00 $220.4K 288 121 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.75 $11.6 $11.75 $47.00 $110.4K 61 94 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $47.00 $86.0K 14.4K 33 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $8.4 $7.9 $7.9 $59.00 $62.4K 0 0

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco Trading volume stands at 2,127,504, with CCJ's price down by -0.88%, positioned at $50.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cameco, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.