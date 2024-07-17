Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cameco

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $982,113, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $734,557.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $60.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cameco's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cameco's significant trades, within a strike price range of $33.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Cameco Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $50.00 $675.4K 129 3 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.3 $11.0 $11.27 $50.00 $437.9K 1.1K 6 CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.25 $2.19 $2.19 $41.00 $224.4K 1.0K 0 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $2.33 $2.12 $2.12 $48.00 $64.5K 2 0 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.92 $2.89 $2.92 $50.00 $58.2K 4.5K 171

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cameco, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cameco With a trading volume of 4,556,616, the price of CCJ is down by -7.92%, reaching $47.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $60.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cameco, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

