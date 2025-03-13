Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Burlington Stores

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BURL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Burlington Stores. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $174,900, and 7 are calls, amounting to $887,463.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $300.0 for Burlington Stores over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Burlington Stores's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Burlington Stores's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Burlington Stores 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BURL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.4 $6.9 $240.00 $517.5K 56 756 BURL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.3 $6.7 $6.9 $240.00 $172.5K 56 1.0K BURL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $74.5 $73.2 $74.5 $300.00 $74.5K 10 10 BURL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.1 $7.1 $7.1 $235.00 $63.9K 250 90 BURL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.2 $19.2 $21.27 $210.00 $42.5K 16 20

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Where Is Burlington Stores Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 599,283, with BURL's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $243.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Burlington Stores

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $350.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Burlington Stores, targeting a price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Burlington Stores with a target price of $405. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Burlington Stores, targeting a price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Burlington Stores, targeting a price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Burlington Stores with a target price of $329.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Burlington Stores with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

