Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Broadcom

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $242,437 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $2,339,004.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $370.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $12.65 $12.6 $12.65 $270.00 $1.2M 6.2K 1.6K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.3 $27.05 $27.2 $260.00 $272.0K 3.5K 120 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.55 $23.25 $23.33 $260.00 $233.3K 3.9K 0 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.5 $23.45 $23.5 $260.00 $164.5K 634 70 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $17.15 $17.05 $17.15 $260.00 $85.7K 6.5K 177

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,123,783, with AVGO's price down by -0.48%, positioned at $259.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $284.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $276. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $301. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Broadcom with a target price of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

